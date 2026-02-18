Left Menu

Netherlands Batters Set the Stage in Crucial T20 Innings

The Netherlands delivered a composed batting performance in their T20 innings, posting a total of 176/7 against their opponents. Varun Chakravarthy was instrumental with the ball, claiming three key wickets. The batsmen, including Bas de Leede and Michael Levitt, showcased determination, though India maintained control through efficient bowling efforts.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Netherlands' cricket team showcased a strong batting display during their T20 innings, amassing a total of 176 for 7 after 20 overs. The top-scoring batters, including Bas de Leede with 33 runs and Michael Levitt with 24 runs, contributed significantly to their side's tally.

In response, India's bowlers, particularly Varun Chakravarthy, stood out by claiming three crucial wickets, including those of Colin Ackermann and Aryan Dutt, stalling the Dutch batting effort. Shivam Dube also made his impact felt with two wickets to his name, restricting the run flow effectively.

The innings saw some notable moments as Zach Lion-Cachet added a brisk 26 runs, but it was the bowling prowess of India's seamers and spinners that kept the Netherlands in check, setting the stage for an intriguing contest in this cricketing encounter.

