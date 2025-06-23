Rahul and Pant's Historic Centuries Propel India to Dominance at Leeds

In a commanding display of batting prowess, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant led India to a dominant position against England on the fourth day of the first Test at Leeds. With both batsmen scoring historic centuries, India's lead stretched to 304 runs by the end of the second session.

Resuming at 153/3 post-lunch, Pant and Rahul showcased a positive approach, with Pant aggressively targeting Josh Tongue and KL Rahul finding boundaries off Shoaib Bashir. Pant notched up his half-century with eight fours, later blasting two sixes to push India past 200 in just 57.4 overs.

Rahul reached his ninth Test hundred - his third in England - while Pant's 118 marked the first time an Indian wicketkeeper has scored twin centuries in a Test. Although Pant fell to Shoaib Bashir, the duo's 195-run partnership laid a solid foundation for India, ahead of the final day at Leeds.

