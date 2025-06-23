KL Rahul Shines in Test Battle Against England with Classy Century

Indian opener KL Rahul showcased his remarkable form in SENA countries by adding another century to his record against England during the first Test in Leeds on Monday. After a solid 42 in the first innings, Rahul capitalized on opportunities in the second, staying unbeaten with a commanding 120 off 227 balls.

This century, his sixth in SENA conditions, places him ahead of Rahul Dravid with the most centuries by an Indian opener in England. His stellar batting performance ties him with Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma for four centuries as an opener against England.

At Tea, India was positioned at 298/4 with Rahul and Karun Nair unbeaten. A brilliant partnership with Rishabh Pant, who also scored a century, propelled India despite early breakthroughs from England. The final session was marred by rain, putting a temporary halt to the intense battle on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)