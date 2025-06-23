KL Rahul Shines in Test Battle Against England with Classy Century
KL Rahul delivered another masterclass, scoring an unbeaten century against England in the first Test at Leeds. This marks his third century in England as an opener. With solid performances, Rahul and Rishabh Pant steered India to a strong position, asserting dominance against English bowlers.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian opener KL Rahul showcased his remarkable form in SENA countries by adding another century to his record against England during the first Test in Leeds on Monday. After a solid 42 in the first innings, Rahul capitalized on opportunities in the second, staying unbeaten with a commanding 120 off 227 balls.
This century, his sixth in SENA conditions, places him ahead of Rahul Dravid with the most centuries by an Indian opener in England. His stellar batting performance ties him with Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma for four centuries as an opener against England.
At Tea, India was positioned at 298/4 with Rahul and Karun Nair unbeaten. A brilliant partnership with Rishabh Pant, who also scored a century, propelled India despite early breakthroughs from England. The final session was marred by rain, putting a temporary halt to the intense battle on the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant Pays Tribute to Nicholas Pooran's International Career End
Rishabh Pant Vows to Uplift Spirits Amidst Aviation Tragedy
Rishabh Pant's New Role and Approach in England Test Series
Rishabh Pant's Dazzling Century Steals The Spotlight
Rishabh Pant's Stunning Century: From Underwhelming to Unstoppable