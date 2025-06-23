England Eyes Historic Chase After India Falters

England secured a promising position on the fourth day at Headingley, after India's lower-order batsmen faltered once again. The first test match has turned thrilling as England closed at 21-0, chasing a substantial 371 to clinch victory.

The spotlight was on Josh Tongue, who dismantled the Indian tail swiftly, taking three wickets in four balls. This critical intervention saw the visitors lose their last six wickets for a mere 31 runs, paving the way for England's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, to launch a counter-attack as play concluded.

A win for England would mark their second-highest successful run chase against India, and the second-highest pursuit on the Headingley ground. The achievement would rival Ben Stokes' unforgettable performance against Australia in 2019.

