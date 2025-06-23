England Eyes Historic Chase After India Falters
England capitalized on another Indian lower-order collapse to position themselves for a historic run chase. With tough bowling led by Josh Tongue, India's innings crumbled, setting up an exciting climax. England needs 371 runs, making it a potential second highest run chase against India at Headingley.
England secured a promising position on the fourth day at Headingley, after India's lower-order batsmen faltered once again. The first test match has turned thrilling as England closed at 21-0, chasing a substantial 371 to clinch victory.
The spotlight was on Josh Tongue, who dismantled the Indian tail swiftly, taking three wickets in four balls. This critical intervention saw the visitors lose their last six wickets for a mere 31 runs, paving the way for England's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, to launch a counter-attack as play concluded.
A win for England would mark their second-highest successful run chase against India, and the second-highest pursuit on the Headingley ground. The achievement would rival Ben Stokes' unforgettable performance against Australia in 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cricket
- test match
- India
- England
- Headingley
- Josh Tongue
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Ben Stokes
- run chase
- sports
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah Sets Stage for Dramatic Test Series with England
Jasprit Bumrah's Assurance Boosts Cameron Green's Post-Surgery Confidence
England's Squad Selection for First Test Against India at Headingley
Jasprit Bumrah Prioritizes Bowling Over Test Captaincy
Fielding Fumbles: A Test of Patience at Headingley