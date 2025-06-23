Headingley's Final Day Showdown Awaits as England Sets Up Thrilling Finish Against India

At Headingley, England braces for an electrifying final day in its Test opener against India, tasked with chasing a lofty target of 371 runs. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett emerged unscathed by the end of Day 4, ensuring England concluded the day at 21/0 in the pursuit of victory.

England's resilience saw them enter the final stretch of the match, standing just 350 runs shy of triumph. Crawley and Duckett prioritized their wickets, with Crawley artfully dispatching Mohammed Siraj for consecutive boundaries. This buoyed England's momentum, keeping hopes alive for a remarkable victory.

Earlier, India's batting order faltered when faced with England's pace attack. The tourists' innings collapsed from 349/6 to a total of 364. Brydon Carse ignited the downfall by dismissing KL Rahul on 137. Notable efforts, like Rishabh Pant's century, fortified the earlier Indian innings, but the tail-end could not withstand England's pressure, setting the stage for a thrilling closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)