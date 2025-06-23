Left Menu

Safiullin and Moutet Shine at Mallorca Open Amidst Tight Contests

Roman Safiullin and Corentin Moutet made significant strides at the Mallorca Open with impressive victories. Safiullin took down fifth seed Alexandre Muller, while Moutet overcame home favorite Pedro Martinez. In other matches, Arthur Rinderknech, Gabriel Diallo, Ethan Quinn, and Learner Tien also advanced to the next round.

Updated: 23-06-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:45 IST
Russian tennis player Roman Safiullin delivered a significant upset at the Mallorca Open, defeating French fifth seed Alexandre Muller 7-6(5) 7-5. Safiullin maintained pressure throughout, determined to advance despite Muller's initial resistance and brief lead in the second set. The Russian player is set to face Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic next.

Meanwhile, France's Corentin Moutet showcased resilience in his match against Spain's Pedro Martinez, overcoming a rocky start. After losing the first set amid frustration, Moutet regained composure to clinch the next two sets decisively. His victory advances him to a clash against German eighth seed Daniel Altmaier.

In other tournament action, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech edged past Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, while Canadian Gabriel Diallo won against Spain's Jaume Munar. American players Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien also progressed, setting up an eagerly anticipated showdown with Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor and fellow American Ben Shelton, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

