Safiullin and Moutet Shine at Mallorca Open Amidst Tight Contests

Russian tennis player Roman Safiullin delivered a significant upset at the Mallorca Open, defeating French fifth seed Alexandre Muller 7-6(5) 7-5. Safiullin maintained pressure throughout, determined to advance despite Muller's initial resistance and brief lead in the second set. The Russian player is set to face Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic next.

Meanwhile, France's Corentin Moutet showcased resilience in his match against Spain's Pedro Martinez, overcoming a rocky start. After losing the first set amid frustration, Moutet regained composure to clinch the next two sets decisively. His victory advances him to a clash against German eighth seed Daniel Altmaier.

In other tournament action, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech edged past Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, while Canadian Gabriel Diallo won against Spain's Jaume Munar. American players Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien also progressed, setting up an eagerly anticipated showdown with Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor and fellow American Ben Shelton, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)