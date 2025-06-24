Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh League Pioneers Grassroots Cricket Revamp

Mahanaryaman Scindia, Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL), unveils a progressive vision for grassroots cricket. The league's holistic approach includes job opportunities, inclusion of women's teams, and state-of-the-art scouting. With a strong emphasis on modern technology, MPL is set to redefine state-level cricket in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:36 IST
Mahanaryaman Scindia (Photo: Instagram/@mpleaguet20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahanaryaman Scindia, Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh League, explicated the league's comprehensive strategy to revolutionize grassroots cricket in the region. Central to MPL's vision are initiatives like a player development policy, which not only aims to secure jobs for players but also launches women's teams and incorporates advanced technology.

'The primary focus is job security,' Scindia conveyed to ANI. Highlighting the competitive nature of sports, he stressed the importance of balancing professional pursuits and sporting passion. By fostering strategic partnerships with franchise owners and sponsors, MPL guarantees athletes receive employment support while pursuing their cricket careers.

Scindia further underscored MPL's dedication to talent discovery through a unique scouting system backed by their player development policy. Each franchise is accountable for developing two unregistered players annually, equipping them with healthcare, nutrition, and skill enhancement, before their debut in the league.

Marking a significant advancement, the league introduced three women's teams this year, with plans to add more next year. This initiative positions MPL as a pioneering league with a focus on inclusivity and modernization in Indian state-level cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

