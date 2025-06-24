Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Triumphs at Golden Spike Meet

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra secured victory at the Golden Spike meet. Following his recent Diamond League win in Paris, Chopra outperformed a competitive field with an 85.29m throw. This marks his consecutive win in high-level events, after overcoming past fitness issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ostrava | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:43 IST
Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra clinched the title at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday, marking a successive victory in top-class competitions. It was Chopra's first appearance at the meet, and he emerged victorious with a throw of 85.29m.

Fresh off his Diamond League win in Paris on June 20, Chopra showcased his skill again in a nine-man field during the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. Despite a modest effort, he secured the top spot.

Having previously skipped two editions of Golden Spike due to fitness issues, the 27-year-old Chopra has had a commanding season, including winning his first Diamond League title in two years in Paris, and surpassing the 90m mark in Doha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

