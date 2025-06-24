Neeraj Chopra Triumphs at Golden Spike Meet

Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra clinched the title at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday, marking a successive victory in top-class competitions. It was Chopra's first appearance at the meet, and he emerged victorious with a throw of 85.29m.

Fresh off his Diamond League win in Paris on June 20, Chopra showcased his skill again in a nine-man field during the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. Despite a modest effort, he secured the top spot.

Having previously skipped two editions of Golden Spike due to fitness issues, the 27-year-old Chopra has had a commanding season, including winning his first Diamond League title in two years in Paris, and surpassing the 90m mark in Doha.

(With inputs from agencies.)