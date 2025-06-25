Left Menu

Benfica Topples Bayern in Sizzling Clash

Andreas Schjelderup's first-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for Benfica over Bayern Munich, propelling the Portuguese side to the top of Group C at the Club World Cup. Despite Bayern's late efforts, Benfica's defense, including key saves by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, maintained the lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 03:12 IST
Benfica Topples Bayern in Sizzling Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup delivered a decisive first-half goal that clinched a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, catapulting the team to the top of Group C in the searing heat at the Club World Cup.

Bayern, who finished second, lacked urgency with their lineup and failed to secure a single shot on target before the break. Despite improvements in the second half, their equalizer was disallowed for offside.

Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin played a pivotal role, making critical saves that preserved the lead and earned him the man of the match title. The victory marked Benfica's first-ever win against Bayern in club history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025