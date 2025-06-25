Benfica Topples Bayern in Sizzling Clash

Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup delivered a decisive first-half goal that clinched a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, catapulting the team to the top of Group C in the searing heat at the Club World Cup.

Bayern, who finished second, lacked urgency with their lineup and failed to secure a single shot on target before the break. Despite improvements in the second half, their equalizer was disallowed for offside.

Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin played a pivotal role, making critical saves that preserved the lead and earned him the man of the match title. The victory marked Benfica's first-ever win against Bayern in club history.

