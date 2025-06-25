Benfica Topples Bayern in Sizzling Clash
Andreas Schjelderup's first-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for Benfica over Bayern Munich, propelling the Portuguese side to the top of Group C at the Club World Cup. Despite Bayern's late efforts, Benfica's defense, including key saves by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, maintained the lead.
Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup delivered a decisive first-half goal that clinched a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, catapulting the team to the top of Group C in the searing heat at the Club World Cup.
Bayern, who finished second, lacked urgency with their lineup and failed to secure a single shot on target before the break. Despite improvements in the second half, their equalizer was disallowed for offside.
Benfica's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin played a pivotal role, making critical saves that preserved the lead and earned him the man of the match title. The victory marked Benfica's first-ever win against Bayern in club history.
(With inputs from agencies.)