Neeraj Chopra Clinches Golden Spike but Seeks Improvement

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra emerged victorious at the Golden Spike event in his debut appearance, though he expressed dissatisfaction with his performance. Chopra secured the title with a best throw of 85.29 meters amid fierce competition at this prestigious meet.

The event, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, witnessed Chopra triumphant in a nine-man field. Despite clinching the title, Chopra admitted falling short of his expectations, especially under the electrifying atmosphere provided by the Czech crowd.

An Olympic champion and revered figure in the sport, Chopra reminisced about his childhood dreams of winning the Golden Spike, inspired by legends like Jan Zelezny and Usain Bolt. He now prepares for his next challenge at the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)