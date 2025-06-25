Left Menu

IAMGAME 2025: Revolutionizing India's Sports Business Landscape

IAMGAME 2025, scheduled for July 18-19 in New Delhi, aims to transform India's sports ecosystem by uniting athletes, industry leaders, and policymakers. The event will feature esteemed speakers and explore public-private collaborations, financial investments, and technological innovations, driving India's sports sector toward global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi is set to host IAMGAME 2025, a pivotal sports conclave, on July 18-19 at Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, Aerocity. This significant event aims to revolutionize India's sports sector through innovative ideas, fostering collaborations, and forming new growth opportunities.

Esteemed speakers like Udit Sheth and Sudhanshu Mittal will headline discussions on the convergence of sports and technology, public-private partnerships, and increasing brand investments in sports. The conclave will address India's sports economy and its advancement on the global stage.

IAMGAME, founded by Karan Singh Chettri and Mandeep Malhotra, strives to strengthen India's sports infrastructure by creating a supportive ecosystem. This initiative aligns with governmental visions for economic growth and positions sports as a crucial factor in India's developmental journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

