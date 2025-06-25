Rishabh Pant: Redefining Cricket with Revolutionary Batting

The cricketing world is abuzz with praise for Rishabh Pant as he continues to redefine what it means to be a batsman in modern-day Test cricket.

Australia's former captain, Greg Chappell, has likened Pant's batting style to that of Adam Gilchrist, underscoring the impact of a wicketkeeper who can bat assertively and quickly.

Despite India's recent Test defeat at Leeds against England, Pant's aggressive innings have set new records and shown his potential to single-handedly sway matches while thrilling audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)