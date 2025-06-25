Left Menu

Rishabh Pant: Redefining Cricket with Revolutionary Batting

Rishabh Pant, India's Test vice-captain, is praised by Greg Chappell for reinventing batting with his extraordinary performances against England. Pant's aggressive play, reminiscent of Adam Gilchrist, helps India win games quickly. Despite the first Test defeat, Pant's efforts reset records and assure an exhilarating cricket future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:12 IST
Rishabh Pant: Redefining Cricket with Revolutionary Batting
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

The cricketing world is abuzz with praise for Rishabh Pant as he continues to redefine what it means to be a batsman in modern-day Test cricket.

Australia's former captain, Greg Chappell, has likened Pant's batting style to that of Adam Gilchrist, underscoring the impact of a wicketkeeper who can bat assertively and quickly.

Despite India's recent Test defeat at Leeds against England, Pant's aggressive innings have set new records and shown his potential to single-handedly sway matches while thrilling audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025