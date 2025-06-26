Messi's Emotional Showdown: A Battle of Legacy
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano suggests Lionel Messi could shine against PSG in an emotional Club World Cup match. After two successful but strained years at PSG, Messi aims to prove a point. The upcoming clash also sees Mascherano reuniting with former coach and friend, Luis Enrique.
Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has expressed confidence that Lionel Messi will deliver a remarkable performance against Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup's last-16 round.
After two years at PSG marked by tensions and successes, Messi is set to face his former club, aiming to demonstrate his prowess.
This highly anticipated match also reunites Mascherano with his former Barcelona coach, Luis Enrique, promising a clash filled with personal and professional stakes.
