Dortmund Secures Victory for Round of 16

Borussia Dortmund clinched a spot in the Club World Cup round of 16 with a narrow 1–0 win over Ulsan HD, South Korea, on Wednesday. A decisive first-half goal from Daniel Svensson made the difference for the German team.

Dortmund dominated early play with significant pressure from Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha, and Karim Adeyemi; Svensson finally found the net with a close-range strike in the 36th minute. Ulsan goalkeeper Hyeon-Woo Jo showcased excellent skill, thwarting several scoring attempts, including a header from Serhou Guirassy and strikes from Pascal Gross and Yan Couto.

The victory places Dortmund at the top of Group F, while Brazilian club Fluminense secured the second position following a 0-0 stalemate against Mamelodi Sundowns, the reigning South African champions.

