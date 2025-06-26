Inter Milan's Last-Minute Surge Clinches Club World Cup Knockout Spot

Inter Milan scored twice in the last 18 minutes to secure a 2-0 victory over River Plate, advancing to the knockout stage of the Club World Cup as Group E winners. The Argentines, reduced to 10 men following Lucas Martinez Quarta's dismissal, were sent packing from the tournament.

Sebastiano Esposito opened the scoring seven minutes after the red card incident, while Alessandro Bastoni sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal. This crucial victory sets up a last-16 clash against Brazilian side Fluminense in Charlotte on Monday.

Meanwhile, Monterrey, following their 4-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds, progressed in second place, edging out River Plate by a point. The match saw further drama with River's Gonzalo Montiel being dismissed for a second yellow card in the dying minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)