Left Menu

Inter Milan's Last-Minute Surge Clinches Club World Cup Knockout Spot

Inter Milan triumphantly secured a spot in the Club World Cup knockout stage by defeating River Plate 2-0, with decisive goals in the last 18 minutes. Sebastiano Esposito and Alessandro Bastoni led the charge as River faced a setback with two dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 26-06-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 08:40 IST
Inter Milan's Last-Minute Surge Clinches Club World Cup Knockout Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Inter Milan scored twice in the last 18 minutes to secure a 2-0 victory over River Plate, advancing to the knockout stage of the Club World Cup as Group E winners. The Argentines, reduced to 10 men following Lucas Martinez Quarta's dismissal, were sent packing from the tournament.

Sebastiano Esposito opened the scoring seven minutes after the red card incident, while Alessandro Bastoni sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal. This crucial victory sets up a last-16 clash against Brazilian side Fluminense in Charlotte on Monday.

Meanwhile, Monterrey, following their 4-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds, progressed in second place, edging out River Plate by a point. The match saw further drama with River's Gonzalo Montiel being dismissed for a second yellow card in the dying minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025