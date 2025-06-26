Greenland's Soccer Passion Rebuffed by CONCACAF's Decision

For most of the year, Greenland's landscape is blanketed in ice and snow, driving its residents indoors. Yet during the brief, invigorating summer months, soccer takes center stage as the island's beloved sport.

The recent denial of Greenland's Football Association's bid to join CONCACAF dealt a significant blow, as roughly 10% of Greenland's population are engaged soccer players. Speculations around the rejection cite both financial and political factors, including US interest in Greenland's resources.

Despite geopolitical hurdles and logistical barriers in traveling, the passion for soccer thrives. Picturesque fields across the island become arenas for communal unity and pride, as young and old gather to play and watch, under the rare midnight sun.

