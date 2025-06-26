Left Menu

Grizzlies Make Bold Moves in NBA Draft Night

The Memphis Grizzlies took a significant step by trading four picks for Washington State's Cedric Coward during the NBA Draft. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 overall pick. Other notable events included Gerry Philbin's passing, MLS All-Star announcements, and major trades amongst NBA teams.

Updated: 26-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:29 IST
The Memphis Grizzlies sent shockwaves through the NBA Draft night, trading two first-round and two second-round picks to secure Washington State guard Cedric Coward at No. 11. The dynamic guard, known for his strong work ethic and remarkable wingspan, promises a bright future in the league.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks claimed Duke standout Cooper Flagg as the top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, a long-anticipated move following the team's win in the lottery draw. Flagg's selection marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

In sad news, former New York Jets defensive end Gerry Philbin passed away at 83. Highlighting other sports headlines, MLS announced its All-Star team featuring four Vancouver Whitecaps, and Ronald Acuna Jr. confirmed his participation in the Home Run Derby, adding local excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

