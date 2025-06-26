Left Menu

South Africa's New Cricket Line-Up Ready to Face Zimbabwe Challenge

South Africa embarks on a test series against Zimbabwe with a fresh squad, following their World Test Championship victory over Australia. Key players, including captain Temba Bavuma, are resting or injured. The young team, led by stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj, aims to uphold their champion status in Bulawayo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:09 IST
South Africa is set for a fresh challenge against Zimbabwe as they start a test series in Bulawayo on Saturday. With the likes of captain Temba Bavuma sidelined due to injury, the squad will see several new faces following their successful World Test Championship triumph over Australia.

Leading the new squad is stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj. Key players such as Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada are being rested, paving the way for promising talent like Matthew Breetzke and 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Experienced Lesego Senokwane may also debut, aiming to make a mark in the absence of seasoned players.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe faces its challenges, missing key players like Ben Curran and Richard Ngarava due to injuries. Their coach, South African-born Justin Sammons, expressed excitement for the squad to prove their mettle. With a history favoring South Africa, the tour promises to be an exciting test of young talent.

