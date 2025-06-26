ICC Tackles Slow Over Rates with New Test Cricket Rules

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a stop clock mechanism in Test cricket as a solution to the longstanding issue of slow over rates. Part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, this rule allows fielding teams to decide which player will bat in the event of a 'deliberate' short-run.

Starting with the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh series, the new regulations are now in effect. A visible electronic clock at the ground will ensure each over starts within 60 seconds of the preceding one, penalizing the fielding side with five runs for every third infraction after being warned twice.

Additionally, the ICC still upholds the ban on using saliva for ball maintenance, and any attempt to use it may trigger potential penalties. Umpire and player referrals will proceed chronologically, maintaining organized oversight during gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)