Left Menu

Faith Kipyegon's Mile Quest: Near Record, Full of Spirit

Faith Kipyegon attempted to break the four-minute mile barrier in Paris but fell short, clocking 4:06.42. Aided by advanced gear and pacers, her time beat her own world record, but won't be ratified. Despite the setback, her attempt mirrored Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:55 IST
Faith Kipyegon's Mile Quest: Near Record, Full of Spirit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Faith Kipyegon made a valiant attempt in Paris to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes.

Clocking a time of 4:06.42, she surpassed her own world record but fell short of the milestone. Her achievement will not be recognized due to pacing assistance and advanced equipment, reflecting a similar situation to Eliud Kipchoge's marathon record.

At the halfway mark, Kipyegon was on target but struggled to maintain pace, ultimately finishing just short of her goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025