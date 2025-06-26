Faith Kipyegon's Mile Quest: Near Record, Full of Spirit

Faith Kipyegon made a valiant attempt in Paris to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes.

Clocking a time of 4:06.42, she surpassed her own world record but fell short of the milestone. Her achievement will not be recognized due to pacing assistance and advanced equipment, reflecting a similar situation to Eliud Kipchoge's marathon record.

At the halfway mark, Kipyegon was on target but struggled to maintain pace, ultimately finishing just short of her goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)