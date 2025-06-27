Left Menu

Vinicius Jr Shines in Real Madrid's 3-0 Triumph Over RB Salzburg

Real Madrid claimed a 3-0 victory against RB Salzburg, with Vinicius Jr scoring one goal and assisting another. The win secured their place at the top of Group H and advanced them to the Club World Cup round of 16. Real Madrid will next face Juventus, with key player Mbappe expected to return.

Updated: 27-06-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:13 IST
Vinicius Jr played a crucial role as Real Madrid triumphed 3-0 over RB Salzburg, securing their top spot in Group H and advancing to the Club World Cup round of 16. The match took place on Thursday, with Madrid outperforming Salzburg despite the rain in Philadelphia.

The breakthrough came in the 40th minute when Jude Bellingham's pass enabled Vinicius to evade defenders and score, further solidifying Real Madrid's advantage. He later set up Federico Valverde for a second, and Gonzalo Garcia sealed the win in the 84th minute of the match.

Despite missed chances, Real Madrid held control, and post-match, Vinicius expressed satisfaction with his performance and anticipation for the upcoming knockout stage, where the team might feature the returning Kylian Mbappe.

