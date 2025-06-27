Left Menu

Revolutionizing Training: The Sports Authority of India's Southern Centre

The Sports Authority of India's Southern Centre has evolved into a world-class facility following a significant investment, garnering endorsements from elite athletes like PV Sindhu and Avinash Sable. Enhanced with cutting-edge technology and scientific infrastructure, the centre plays a pivotal role in athletes' training and development.

Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:18 IST
The Sports Authority of India's Southern Centre in Bengaluru has emerged as a premier destination for athletes, thanks to a substantial investment exceeding Rs 140 crore by the sports ministry over the past decade. This transformation is endorsed by renowned athletes, including PV Sindhu and Avinash Sable, who have reaped the benefits of the upgraded facilities.

The centre now boasts advanced sports science laboratories, a smart track equipped with sensors, and a state-of-the-art recovery centre. These facilities play a crucial role in athletes' training, offering capabilities such as strength testing, muscle recovery analysis, and injury prevention.

The centre's commitment to nutrition is evident in its research kitchen, which customizes recipes for athletes. This includes crafting energy bars and personalized diet plans, catering to various needs, including those of visually impaired athletes. The Southern Centre remains central to hosting and coordinating national training camps.

