New Zealand's Strong Line-up Returns for T20I Tri-series in Zimbabwe
New Zealand has announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, including key players like Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner. Uncapped players Bevon Jacobs and Adam Milne also make the cut. This series marks new coach Rob Walter's debut and serves as a build-up for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
New Zealand has unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series against South Africa and hosts Zimbabwe, as announced by the ICC. Key players such as Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and captain Mitchell Santner make their return, promising a well-rounded team for the Harare Sports Club series.
The squad sees the introduction of uncapped batter Bevon Jacobs and pacer Adam Milne. However, mainstays like Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, and Kane Williamson will be notably absent due to various reasons. The tri-series also marks the debut of coach Rob Walter, who aims to use this opportunity to strategize for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Walter expressed confidence in the squad, highlighting the chance to explore different player combinations. The series is considered crucial, paving the way for a competitive New Zealand side ahead of the World Cup. New Zealand will face South Africa in their series opener on July 16 at the Harare Sports Club.
