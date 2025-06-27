Left Menu

Sri Lanka On Verge of Victory in Dramatic Test Match

Sri Lanka is closing in on an innings victory against Bangladesh in the second test match. With a commendable lead, crucial partnerships, and skillful bowling, Sri Lanka needs to take only four more wickets to secure a win. Key performances by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:43 IST
Sri Lanka On Verge of Victory in Dramatic Test Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is on the brink of claiming an innings victory in the second Test against Bangladesh, needing just four more wickets. By the close of play on the third day, Bangladesh was struggling at 115 for six, trailing by 96 runs in their second innings.

Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Bangladesh conceded a significant 211-run lead after Sri Lanka was bowled out for 458. Bangladesh managed only 247 in response, setting the stage for a challenging second innings. The home side's top order failed to capitalize, with key batsmen falling cheaply.

Pathum Nissanka showcased his batting prowess once again with another century, forming crucial partnerships to extend Sri Lanka's lead. With effective bowling from Dhananjaya de Silva and Prabath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka now stands on the cusp of a comprehensive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025