Sri Lanka On Verge of Victory in Dramatic Test Match

Sri Lanka is on the brink of claiming an innings victory in the second Test against Bangladesh, needing just four more wickets. By the close of play on the third day, Bangladesh was struggling at 115 for six, trailing by 96 runs in their second innings.

Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Bangladesh conceded a significant 211-run lead after Sri Lanka was bowled out for 458. Bangladesh managed only 247 in response, setting the stage for a challenging second innings. The home side's top order failed to capitalize, with key batsmen falling cheaply.

Pathum Nissanka showcased his batting prowess once again with another century, forming crucial partnerships to extend Sri Lanka's lead. With effective bowling from Dhananjaya de Silva and Prabath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka now stands on the cusp of a comprehensive win.

