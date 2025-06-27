Brentford FC Appoints Keith Andrews as New Manager

Brentford FC has appointed former Ireland international Keith Andrews as the club's new manager, succeeding Thomas Frank, who has moved to Tottenham Hotspur. The announcement was made on Friday, reflecting Brentford's tradition of promoting from within its ranks.

Andrews, previously serving as the set-piece coach for the team, has committed to a three-year contract. His familiarity with the players and existing strategies at Brentford positions him to make quick progress, according to Director of Football Phil Giles.

Andrews' prior experience includes roles as assistant manager at MK Dons and part of the Ireland Under-21 and senior coaching staff. As Brentford faces the challenge of maintaining its Premier League status, Andrews expresses readiness and appreciation for the opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)