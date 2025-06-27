Historic Triumph: Alexandra Eala Sets Record with WTA Tour Final Appearance

In a historic achievement for the Philippines, tennis prodigy Alexandra Eala has reached the final of a WTA Tour event, making her the first from her country to do so. She triumphed over fellow qualifier Varvara Gracheva, claiming a hard-fought victory with a scoreline of 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

The 20-year-old left-hander, currently ranked 74th in the world, initially seized control of the match by winning a close first set. However, Varvara Gracheva rallied back, seemingly taking control in the second set. Eala displayed remarkable tenacity, turning the match around in the decider, notably after a critical seventh game.

Eala now sets her sights on Saturday's final against Australia's 19-year-old Maya Joint, marking the youngest Eastbourne final in over four decades. Eala's path has also piqued interest from reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, potentially setting up an exciting encounter at the All England Club next.

(With inputs from agencies.)