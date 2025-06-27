Left Menu

End of an Era: Masai Ujiri Parts with Toronto Raptors

Masai Ujiri, credited with transforming the Toronto Raptors into NBA champions, departs as team president. Ujiri, known for bold decisions, led to the team's 2019 NBA win. His departure follows a disappointing season. Raptors leadership assures continuity as they seek a new president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Masai Ujiri, the architect behind the Toronto Raptors' historic 2019 NBA Championship, has stepped down as team president, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced on Friday.

Ujiri, known for his risk-taking strategy, was pivotal in turning the Raptors into the only NBA champions outside the U.S., with his bold decisions, including the tough trade of fan favorite DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard, sparking a successful title run.

Following another missed playoff season, the Raptors are searching for a new president while expressing confidence in their current leadership team to build towards their next championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

