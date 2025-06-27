Left Menu

Wimbledon Showdowns: Krejcikova vs. Eala and Gauff's Grass Quest

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova faces Alexandra Eala in a standout Wimbledon opener. The tournament sees top athletes like Emma Raducanu, Madison Keys, and Coco Gauff vying for the title round, with veterans like Petra Kvitova in one of her final appearances before retiring after the US Open.

Updated: 27-06-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:52 IST
Barbora Krejcikova. (Photo- @WTA X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Defending women's singles champion Barbora Krejcikova is set to launch her Wimbledon campaign against the promising Filipino talent, Alexandra Eala. The Czech star arrives in London aiming to secure a third Grand Slam title, following a shortened stint at Eastbourne due to an untimely injury.

This anticipated clash sees 20-year-old Eala entering the tournament after impressive performances, including reaching the Miami semifinals and Eastbourne's final four. Meanwhile, double Olympic champion Katerina Siniakova opposes China's current Olympic gold medalist, Zheng Qinwen, in a notable duel.

On the home front, Britain's number one Emma Raducanu draws Mimi Xu in an opening match, both vying to progress in the same bracket as front-runner Aryna Sabalenka. Additionally, Katie Boulter confronts world ninth Paula Badosa, while American duo Madison Keys and Coco Gauff, recent Grand Slam winners, set their sights on grass court glory. Veteran Petra Kvitova embarks on her final Wimbledon journey, facing Emma Navarro before retiring post US Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

