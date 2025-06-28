Historic Showdown: Crawford vs. Alvarez Set for Unprecedented Boxing Match

No verbal sparring was necessary as boxing titans Terrance Crawford and Canelo Alvarez expressed mutual admiration, downplaying an earlier scuffle during their media tour. The duo is gearing up for their much-anticipated fight on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium, a pivotal clash in Alvarez's multi-million dollar deal with Riyadh Season.

Alvarez lauded the significance of the event amid fans' frenzied atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena, emphasizing the grandness of the showdown with Crawford. Meanwhile, Crawford, reflecting on the New York incident, focused on the historic nature of the upcoming match against an all-time great like Alvarez. Both champions are teeming with excitement as they prepare for a momentous night of boxing.

With arrangements overseen by Riyadh Season in collaboration with UFC CEO Dana White, the event promises to make a substantial impact on Las Vegas tourism. This spectacle not only marks the first combat event at the NFL Raiders' venue but also Dana White's inaugural foray into the boxing realm. Crawford's ambitious leap from 147 to 168 pounds to challenge a top fighter like Alvarez further fuels the anticipation. In acknowledgment of each other's prowess, Alvarez and Crawford are set for a legendary head-to-head battle.

