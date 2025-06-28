Club World Cup Heats Up: European Heavyweights Dominate Amid Sparse Crowds

The Club World Cup moved into its knockout rounds after a group stage marred by low attendance figures. Despite a broadcast reach across the globe, stadiums were only 56.7% full, with Europe and Brazil dominating the tournament landscape.

Nine European teams progressed to the round of 16, joined by four from Brazil. Major stars like Lionel Messi added firepower to the proceedings, despite the absence of others, such as Kylian Mbappe, due to health issues.

Next year's expanded World Cup poses challenges in terms of environmental conditions, pointing to climate change risks as the tournament continues to draw international attention and participation.

