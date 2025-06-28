Left Menu

Club World Cup Heats Up: European Heavyweights Dominate Amid Sparse Crowds

The Club World Cup's group stage ended with notable attendance gaps, drawing only 56.7% capacity despite global interest. European clubs dominate, securing most spots in the knockout rounds, while top stars like Messi make their mark. Climate conditions and player absences add unexpected twists to the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:49 IST
Club World Cup Heats Up: European Heavyweights Dominate Amid Sparse Crowds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Club World Cup moved into its knockout rounds after a group stage marred by low attendance figures. Despite a broadcast reach across the globe, stadiums were only 56.7% full, with Europe and Brazil dominating the tournament landscape.

Nine European teams progressed to the round of 16, joined by four from Brazil. Major stars like Lionel Messi added firepower to the proceedings, despite the absence of others, such as Kylian Mbappe, due to health issues.

Next year's expanded World Cup poses challenges in terms of environmental conditions, pointing to climate change risks as the tournament continues to draw international attention and participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025