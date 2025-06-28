Club World Cup Heats Up: European Heavyweights Dominate Amid Sparse Crowds
The Club World Cup's group stage ended with notable attendance gaps, drawing only 56.7% capacity despite global interest. European clubs dominate, securing most spots in the knockout rounds, while top stars like Messi make their mark. Climate conditions and player absences add unexpected twists to the tournament.
The Club World Cup moved into its knockout rounds after a group stage marred by low attendance figures. Despite a broadcast reach across the globe, stadiums were only 56.7% full, with Europe and Brazil dominating the tournament landscape.
Nine European teams progressed to the round of 16, joined by four from Brazil. Major stars like Lionel Messi added firepower to the proceedings, despite the absence of others, such as Kylian Mbappe, due to health issues.
Next year's expanded World Cup poses challenges in terms of environmental conditions, pointing to climate change risks as the tournament continues to draw international attention and participation.
