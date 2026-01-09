Left Menu

Delhi University Faces Backlash Over Mandatory Aadhaar Attendance

The All Academics of Delhi Teachers' Association (AADTA) has objected to the University of Delhi's compulsory Aadhaar-Based Biometric Attendance System. The move has caused anxiety among faculty as it links attendance to salary processing. AADTA calls for the withdrawal of the policy and respecting institutional autonomy.

The University of Delhi is facing strong opposition from the All Academics of Delhi Teachers' Association (AADTA) over the compulsory implementation of an Aadhaar-Based Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS). This new mandate, which links attendance to salary disbursement, has triggered widespread concern among the teaching faculty, AADTA reported on Friday.

According to a statement from the university, several staff members have yet to complete their Aadhaar-based biometric registration, with a warning that non-compliance could result in salary non-processing starting January 2026. AADTA argues that this directive contradicts earlier assurances and amounts to coercion.

The teachers' body insists that existing University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and Delhi University ordinances already sufficiently govern attendance. Furthermore, they emphasize that this new attendance system undermines academic work, threatens institutional autonomy, and sets an alarming precedent by bypassing statutory bodies like the Academic Council and Executive Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

