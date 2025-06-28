Left Menu

Seattle Orcas Triumph in Record-Breaking Run Chase Against MI New York

In a thrilling MLC encounter, Shimron Hetmyer's powerful batting secured a record-breaking chase for the Seattle Orcas against MI New York. Despite early setbacks, Orcas chased down a staggering 237-run target. Nicholas Pooran and Tajinder Singh's explosive partnership set the stage, but Hetmyer sealed the victory with his remarkable knock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:11 IST
Shimron Hetmyer celebrarting the win (Photo- @MLCSeattleOrcas X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Texas

In a spectacular display of power and precision, Shimron Hetmyer guided the Seattle Orcas to a historic win over MI New York, marking the highest successful chase in Major League Cricket history. The left-hander's finishing flourish was the capstone in a match dominated by big hits and daring run chases.

Chasing an improbable 237, the Orcas launched a fierce counter-attack led by Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, and Sikandar Raza. Despite losing early wickets, the team reached an astounding 86 runs in the powerplay, keeping them on track for a record-breaking pursuit. The departure of half their lineup left 100 runs needed off 58 balls, setting the stage for Hetmyer's decisive performance.

Hetmyer's innings, comprised of nine majestic sixes, overshadowed a masterful century by Nicholas Pooran. Pooran, alongside Tajinder Singh, had built a formidable 158-run partnership. However, it was Hetmyer's explosive conclusion that sealed the fate of MI New York, propelling the Seattle Orcas to victory despite valiant efforts from Pooran and Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

