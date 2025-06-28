Seattle Orcas Triumph in Record-Breaking Run Chase Against MI New York

In a spectacular display of power and precision, Shimron Hetmyer guided the Seattle Orcas to a historic win over MI New York, marking the highest successful chase in Major League Cricket history. The left-hander's finishing flourish was the capstone in a match dominated by big hits and daring run chases.

Chasing an improbable 237, the Orcas launched a fierce counter-attack led by Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, and Sikandar Raza. Despite losing early wickets, the team reached an astounding 86 runs in the powerplay, keeping them on track for a record-breaking pursuit. The departure of half their lineup left 100 runs needed off 58 balls, setting the stage for Hetmyer's decisive performance.

Hetmyer's innings, comprised of nine majestic sixes, overshadowed a masterful century by Nicholas Pooran. Pooran, alongside Tajinder Singh, had built a formidable 158-run partnership. However, it was Hetmyer's explosive conclusion that sealed the fate of MI New York, propelling the Seattle Orcas to victory despite valiant efforts from Pooran and Singh.

