Maya Joint Triumphs in Thrilling Eastbourne Final

In a thrilling conclusion to the Eastbourne tournament, Australia's Maya Joint emerged victorious against Alexandra Eala, clinching the title with a score of 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10).

Joint's remarkable performance saw her saving four match points, demonstrating immense resilience and sure-footedness on the court. Her victory marks her second WTA title, following her recent triumph in Rabat.

The gripping final witnessed Eala, the first player from the Philippines to reach such heights, narrowly missing victory in a tense final-set tiebreak. Despite her loss, Eala remains a strong contender for future tournaments, with Joint expressing optimism for more encounters in the finals.