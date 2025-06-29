Left Menu

Breaking Updates from the Sports World: Trades, Contracts, and Farewells

Highlights from recent sports news include contract signings, trades, and heartfelt farewells. Kevin Bahl agrees to a $32.1M deal with the Flames, while the Senators acquire Jordan Spence. In baseball, the Reds' Nick Martinez impresses with a near no-hitter, and MLB great Dave Parker passes away at 74.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 05:23 IST
Kevin Bahl, a defenseman for the Calgary Flames, secured his future with a six-year, $32.1 million contract. The deal prevents Bahl, who just turned 25, from becoming a restricted free agent next week.

In NHL news, the Ottawa Senators have acquired defenseman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for draft picks. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets extended Haydn Fleury's contract for another two years at $1.9 million.

Turning to baseball, Nick Martinez of the Cincinnati Reds narrowly missed pitching a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres. In a saddening development, baseball legend Dave Parker of the Pittsburgh Pirates passed away at 74, shortly before his planned Hall of Fame induction.

