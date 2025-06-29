Mitchell Owen's Phenomenal Five-Wicket Haul Stuns San Francisco Unicorns

In a stunning turn of events, Mitchell Owen stole the spotlight with a pivotal five-wicket haul, as Washington Freedom edged out the San Francisco Unicorns in the Cognizant Major League Cricket. Unicorns crumbled from a promising 97/2 to 157/9, marking their first loss this season against a tenacious Freedom side.

The destructive spell began when Owen dismantled Unicorns' captain Matthew Short's momentum, dismissing him with a clever pace change. Owen's breakthrough triggered a collapse, with the Freedom bowling unit relentlessly capitalizing on the opportunity, making the target of 170 appear daunting for the Unicorns at Grand Prairie.

Owen's subsequent double-wicket over devastated the Unicorn's middle order, removing Hassan Khan and Romario Shepherd, achieving a rare five-wicket feat in MLC history. Despite early top-order losses, Washington Freedom held firm with crucial contributions from Glenn Phillips, who guided the team to a defendable 169/6.

