Mitchell Owen's Phenomenal Five-Wicket Haul Stuns San Francisco Unicorns

Mitchell Owen's extraordinary five-wicket haul transformed Washington Freedom's outlook in the Cognizant Major League Cricket's third season, leading to a dramatic defeat of the San Francisco Unicorns. Despite early setbacks, critical partnerships from Glenn Phillips and others secured a Playoffs position for Washington Freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:26 IST
Mitchell Owen. (Photo: X/@MLCricket) . Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning turn of events, Mitchell Owen stole the spotlight with a pivotal five-wicket haul, as Washington Freedom edged out the San Francisco Unicorns in the Cognizant Major League Cricket. Unicorns crumbled from a promising 97/2 to 157/9, marking their first loss this season against a tenacious Freedom side.

The destructive spell began when Owen dismantled Unicorns' captain Matthew Short's momentum, dismissing him with a clever pace change. Owen's breakthrough triggered a collapse, with the Freedom bowling unit relentlessly capitalizing on the opportunity, making the target of 170 appear daunting for the Unicorns at Grand Prairie.

Owen's subsequent double-wicket over devastated the Unicorn's middle order, removing Hassan Khan and Romario Shepherd, achieving a rare five-wicket feat in MLC history. Despite early top-order losses, Washington Freedom held firm with crucial contributions from Glenn Phillips, who guided the team to a defendable 169/6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

