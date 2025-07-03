Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: India's Inaugural International Javelin Showdown

Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium is poised to host a significant moment in Indian sports history with the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, India's first international javelin competition. According to a press release by JSW Sports, the event is co-organized by two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India, marking a pivotal advance for Indian athletics.

The tournament boasts the prestigious World Athletics Gold level status, promising to feature top-tier global talent and further cement India's position on the international athletics circuit. Celebrating Neeraj Chopra's ongoing golden career, the event signifies a major chapter in the evolution and recognition of Indian sports on a world stage.

Among the international participants are javelin luminaries like Germany's 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, Kenya's 2015 World champion Julius Yego, and Curtis Thompson from the USA, who boasts a strong record in the Pan American Games. Prominent athletes from Brazil, Sri Lanka, Poland, and others, including Czech Republic's Martin Konecny and South America's Luiz Mauricio Da Silva, will also contend. India's line-up features the iconic Neeraj Chopra and emerging talents such as Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Yashvir Singh alongside Sahil Silwal, representing a formidable national contingent.