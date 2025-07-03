Portugal Mourns Diogo Jota, Football Star Lost Too Soon

In a somber moment for Portuguese football, players are set to honor the memory of Diogo Jota, the national men's team striker, lost in a tragic car accident just before the Women's Euro 2025 match against Spain.

This Thursday, every player in the Portugal women's squad took to social media, many sharing heartfelt tributes interspersed with broken heart emojis. Jessica Silva honored Jota as not just a star but a humble and cherished personality.

UEFA has announced a minute of silence at matches on Thursday and Friday in commemoration of Jota and his brother. Pedro Proenca, FPF President, referred to Jota as an extraordinary person and a community pillar, emphasizing his significant contribution to the sport.

