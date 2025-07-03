Left Menu

Portugal Mourns Diogo Jota, Football Star Lost Too Soon

The Portuguese football community mourns the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, a national men's team striker, in a car accident. Ahead of Portugal's Women's Euro 2025 match against Spain, a minute's silence will be observed to honor Jota. Tributes poured in from players and officials remembering Jota's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:21 IST
In a somber moment for Portuguese football, players are set to honor the memory of Diogo Jota, the national men's team striker, lost in a tragic car accident just before the Women's Euro 2025 match against Spain.

This Thursday, every player in the Portugal women's squad took to social media, many sharing heartfelt tributes interspersed with broken heart emojis. Jessica Silva honored Jota as not just a star but a humble and cherished personality.

UEFA has announced a minute of silence at matches on Thursday and Friday in commemoration of Jota and his brother. Pedro Proenca, FPF President, referred to Jota as an extraordinary person and a community pillar, emphasizing his significant contribution to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

