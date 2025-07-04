Left Menu

Soccer-Ramsey joins Mexico's Pumas UNAM after Cardiff City exit

"I'm excited about this new challenge and surrounded by good players." Ramsey, who shares an agent with Pumas head coach Efrain Juarez, has made it clear he wants to continue competing at the top level and is eyeing a leading role with Wales at the 2026 World Cup.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has joined Mexican side Pumas UNAM as a free agent, following a two-year stint at his boyhood club Cardiff City, the Liga MX team announced on Thursday. The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder signed a one-year contract with Pumas after briefly stepping in as Cardiff interim manager before the club's relegation to League One in April.

"I'm very excited, at a good point in my career to move forward. I know what the expectations are for this club and I'm here to do my part and help in any way I can," the 34-year-old Ramsey said at his presentation. "I'm excited about this new challenge and surrounded by good players."

Ramsey, who shares an agent with Pumas head coach Efrain Juarez, has made it clear he wants to continue competing at the top level and is eyeing a leading role with Wales at the 2026 World Cup. "I have had a lot of experience in my career and that obviously puts me in a good position," Ramsey added.

"I want to contribute in my role and achieve the objectives we have set for this season. There are things to be excited about and I am looking forward to this challenge." Pumas will play a friendly match against Spanish side Leganes on Sunday before kicking off their Apertura campaign on July 12 when they visit Santos Laguna.

Ramsey is also expected to feature in the team's upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign.

