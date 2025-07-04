Nupur storms into final, Abhinash enters semis at World Boxing Cup

India's medal tally at the World Boxing Cup in Astana continued to swell with Nupur (80+kg) advancing to the final and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) entering the semifinals on Friday.

Nupur produced a dominant performance in her semifinal bout, defeating Turkey's Seyma Dustaz 5-0 to secure a spot in the women's 80+kg final.

Earlier in the day, Abhinash impressed in the men's 65kg category, overcoming Rene Camacho of the USA with a unanimous decision win to move into the last four and guarantee himself a medal.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Phogat (65kg) and Anamika (51kg) saw their campaigns end in the quarterfinals. Neeraj fought a close and spirited bout but went down 3-2 in a split decision.

With 10 pugilists in the semis and one in the final, India's strong showing in Astana continues to gather momentum heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

