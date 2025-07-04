Left Menu

Nupur storms into final, Abhinash enters semis at World Boxing Cup

PTI | Astana | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:16 IST
India's medal tally at the World Boxing Cup in Astana continued to swell with Nupur (80+kg) advancing to the final and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) entering the semifinals on Friday.

Nupur produced a dominant performance in her semifinal bout, defeating Turkey's Seyma Dustaz 5-0 to secure a spot in the women's 80+kg final.

Earlier in the day, Abhinash impressed in the men's 65kg category, overcoming Rene Camacho of the USA with a unanimous decision win to move into the last four and guarantee himself a medal.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Phogat (65kg) and Anamika (51kg) saw their campaigns end in the quarterfinals. Neeraj fought a close and spirited bout but went down 3-2 in a split decision.

With 10 pugilists in the semis and one in the final, India's strong showing in Astana continues to gather momentum heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

