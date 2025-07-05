Left Menu

India Tightens Grip with Stellar Bowling, Eyes Third Day Domination

India asserted control on Day 3 of the Birmingham Test against England, leading by 244 runs with nine wickets in hand. Mohammed Siraj's exceptional 6/70 and Akash Deep's 4/88 dismantled England for 407. With strong opening from India's batsmen, the game remains open for a potential turnaround.

05-07-2025
In Birmingham, India strengthened its grip on the ongoing Test match, closing Day 3 with a solid 244-run lead over England, boasting nine wickets still in reserve. India, after dismantling England for 407 with remarkable performances from Mohammed Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88), ended the day at 64/1.

Mohammed Siraj's consistent accuracy dismantled England's lower order. Reflecting on the day's play, England's Harry Brook admitted to India's superior bowling execution, acknowledging their strategy of targeting the stumps and exploiting all possible dismissals.

India's innings started cautiously, with openers setting a steady pace before Yashasvi Jaiswal's late dismissal. KL Rahul (28 not out) and Karun Nair (7 not out) will look to extend India's lead on Day 4, in anticipation of a response from England's notorious batting lineup.

Brook and Jamie Smith, earlier in England's innings, shared an impressive 303-run partnership, marking it as the third-highest for the sixth wicket or lower. Despite India's upper hand, the game remains open as England eyes a comeback on Day 4. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

