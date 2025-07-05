Outer Delhi Warriors Set for Explosive DPL Debut

The Outer Delhi Warriors are gearing up for a high-impact entrance into the Delhi Premier League (DPL T20) in its upcoming second season. As the highest bidder, with a notable investment of Rs 10.6 crore, the franchise demonstrated its ambitions by securing IPL standout Priyansh Arya as its marquee player prior to the approaching July 6 player auction.

Priyansh Arya, who captured attention as a breakout player in DPL 2024 with 608 runs and achieved six sixes in a single over, further impressed by scoring 475 runs for Punjab Kings in the IPL. His return to DPL signifies a significant move and a clear declaration of the team's intent by the Warriors.

Guided by CEO Rajeshree Shete Iyer, founder of Platinum One Media & Consulting, the Warriors are under dynamic leadership emphasizing brand-driven growth. Owned by Sunil Aggarwal, Chairman of Savita Paints Private Limited, the team is backed by a vision to forge a strong future presence, complemented by Coach Ashu Dani's local cricket expertise, aligning with their ambition to build a dominant team reflective of Outer Delhi's character.

(With inputs from agencies.)