Outer Delhi Warriors Set for Explosive DPL Debut

The Outer Delhi Warriors are poised for a strong debut in the Delhi Premier League (DPL T20) Season 2. With key signings including IPL star Priyansh Arya and strategic leadership under CEO Rajeshree Shete Iyer, the team aims to become a formidable force on the cricket scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:44 IST
Outer Delhi Warriors Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Outer Delhi Warriors are gearing up for a high-impact entrance into the Delhi Premier League (DPL T20) in its upcoming second season. As the highest bidder, with a notable investment of Rs 10.6 crore, the franchise demonstrated its ambitions by securing IPL standout Priyansh Arya as its marquee player prior to the approaching July 6 player auction.

Priyansh Arya, who captured attention as a breakout player in DPL 2024 with 608 runs and achieved six sixes in a single over, further impressed by scoring 475 runs for Punjab Kings in the IPL. His return to DPL signifies a significant move and a clear declaration of the team's intent by the Warriors.

Guided by CEO Rajeshree Shete Iyer, founder of Platinum One Media & Consulting, the Warriors are under dynamic leadership emphasizing brand-driven growth. Owned by Sunil Aggarwal, Chairman of Savita Paints Private Limited, the team is backed by a vision to forge a strong future presence, complemented by Coach Ashu Dani's local cricket expertise, aligning with their ambition to build a dominant team reflective of Outer Delhi's character.

(With inputs from agencies.)

