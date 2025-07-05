Left Menu

Kyle Walker Joins Burnley: A New Chapter in Premier League

English right-back Kyle Walker joins Burnley FC on a two-year deal after leaving Manchester City. Walker, a six-time Premier League champion with City, left after speaking with Burnley manager Scott Parker. The 35-year-old is eager to contribute his experience to Burnley’s promising squad.

Updated: 05-07-2025 17:07 IST
Kyle Walker, England's right-back, has signed a two-year contract with Burnley Football Club following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City, the newly promoted Premier League team announced on Saturday. Walker, previously with Tottenham Hotspur, joined Manchester City in 2017, making over 200 league appearances for them.

After securing six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup with City, Walker briefly played for AC Milan on loan, making 11 Serie A appearances. The veteran defender secured 96 caps for England and decided to join Burnley after discussions with manager Scott Parker, who previously played with Walker at Spurs.

Scott Parker successfully led Burnley back into England's top division, finishing second in the Championship. Walker expressed excitement about joining the squad, lauding Parker's leadership. Burnley will start their Premier League campaign against Spurs on August 16.

