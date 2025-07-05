Shubman Gill's Historic Century Elevates India at Edgbaston

In Birmingham, India's cricket prodigy Shubman Gill stamped his authority with a remarkable century, pushing India's lead over England to an imposing 484 runs during the second test at Edgbaston.

Gill's prolific performance follows a double century in the first innings, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's historic 1971 record against the West Indies. Shubman Gill remains unbeaten, and despite the loss of vice-captain Rishabh Pant after a significant partnership, India's position remains formidable.

With four sessions remaining, England confronts a scarce challenge in test history, down by over 400 runs. Rishabh Pant provided early fireworks, frustrating England's bowlers with boundaries and sixes. Yet, Pant's departure leaves Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, as the pressure mounts on the English side.

