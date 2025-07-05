Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Historic Century Elevates India at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill impressively surpassed previous records with a century, extending India's lead to 484 runs in the second test against England. Despite setbacks, including Rishabh Pant's dismissal, India remains dominant with four sessions to go, facing the challenge of a record chase to clinch victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:36 IST
Shubman Gill's Historic Century Elevates India at Edgbaston
Shubman Gill

In Birmingham, India's cricket prodigy Shubman Gill stamped his authority with a remarkable century, pushing India's lead over England to an imposing 484 runs during the second test at Edgbaston.

Gill's prolific performance follows a double century in the first innings, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's historic 1971 record against the West Indies. Shubman Gill remains unbeaten, and despite the loss of vice-captain Rishabh Pant after a significant partnership, India's position remains formidable.

With four sessions remaining, England confronts a scarce challenge in test history, down by over 400 runs. Rishabh Pant provided early fireworks, frustrating England's bowlers with boundaries and sixes. Yet, Pant's departure leaves Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, as the pressure mounts on the English side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025