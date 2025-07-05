Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Triumphs at Inaugural NC Classic

Neeraj Chopra won the first NC Classic, triumphing with an 86.18m javelin throw at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The event, organized by Chopra with JSW Sports and AFI, featured 12 javelin throwers and was held in front of a home crowd, furthering Chopra's streak after recent international victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:05 IST
Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra claimed victory at the inaugural NC Classic on Saturday, achieving his dream of hosting and competing in a world-class event in front of a home audience.

The 27-year-old Olympic medallist secured the top spot with a third-round throw of 86.18 meters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, with his parents in attendance.

Supported by JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India, the event featured twelve elite athletes and was awarded category A status by World Athletics.

