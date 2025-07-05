Neeraj Chopra Triumphs at Inaugural NC Classic

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra claimed victory at the inaugural NC Classic on Saturday, achieving his dream of hosting and competing in a world-class event in front of a home audience.

The 27-year-old Olympic medallist secured the top spot with a third-round throw of 86.18 meters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, with his parents in attendance.

Supported by JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India, the event featured twelve elite athletes and was awarded category A status by World Athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)