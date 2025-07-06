Beatrice Chebet Shatters 5,000m World Record at Prefontaine Classic

Kenyan runner Beatrice Chebet has made history by setting a new world record in the women's 5,000 meters at the recent Prefontaine Classic, achieving an unprecedented time of 13:58.06.

Chebet's performance broke the existing record of 14:00.21, set by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay earlier this year. This remarkable feat makes Chebet the first woman to run the 5,000 meters in under 14 minutes.

At the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, part of the prestigious Diamond League series, Chebet, 25, showcased her extraordinary talents, having already secured gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the Paris Olympics.

