Left Menu

Beatrice Chebet Shatters 5,000m World Record at Prefontaine Classic

Kenyan athlete Beatrice Chebet set a new world record in the 5,000 meters, with a time of 13:58.06 at the Prefontaine Classic. This makes her the first woman ever to finish in under 14 minutes, breaking the former record set by Gudaf Tsegay. Chebet previously excelled at the Paris Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eugene | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:39 IST
Beatrice Chebet Shatters 5,000m World Record at Prefontaine Classic
Beatrice Chebet
  • Country:
  • United States

Kenyan runner Beatrice Chebet has made history by setting a new world record in the women's 5,000 meters at the recent Prefontaine Classic, achieving an unprecedented time of 13:58.06.

Chebet's performance broke the existing record of 14:00.21, set by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay earlier this year. This remarkable feat makes Chebet the first woman to run the 5,000 meters in under 14 minutes.

At the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, part of the prestigious Diamond League series, Chebet, 25, showcased her extraordinary talents, having already secured gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the Paris Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025