FIFA's Ticket Price Slash: A Game Changer?

FIFA has significantly reduced ticket prices for the semifinal matches at MetLife Stadium, bringing them down from USD 473.90 to USD 13.40. This is part of a dynamic pricing strategy aimed at boosting attendance for the 63-game tournament. Despite sparse crowds, Real Madrid continues to draw large audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastrutherford | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:49 IST
In a bold move, FIFA has slashed ticket prices for the semifinal match between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The tickets, originally priced at USD 473.90, have been reduced to just USD 13.40.

This price cut is part of FIFA's dynamic pricing strategy, applied throughout the 63-game tournament, designed to cope with low attendance figures. Tickets for another semifinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid remain higher, starting at USD 199.60.

While many matches have seen sparse crowds, Real Madrid's games have been exceptions, consistently drawing over 60,000 attendees. Their quarterfinal victory over Borussia Dortmund attracted a crowd of 76,611, highlighting their strong fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

