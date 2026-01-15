Left Menu

Arsenal Triumphs in Thrilling Cup Battle Against Chelsea

Arsenal took a step towards the League Cup final by defeating Chelsea 3-2 in a gripping first-leg semi-final. Despite Chelsea's comeback efforts, Arsenal's attacking dominance and goals by White, Gyokeres, and Zubimendi positioned them for a Wembley date.

Arsenal moved closer to their first League Cup final since 2018 after securing a 3-2 victory over Chelsea in the semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge. Mikel Arteta's squad displayed offensive strength, leading to an early advantage with goals from Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres, and Martin Zubimendi.

Chelsea, under new management with Liam Rosenior, mounted a spirited comeback, headlined by a brace from Alejandro Garnacho. Despite their efforts, Arsenal's attack ensured they left with the upper hand, with 17 attempts on goal compared to Chelsea's 10, leaving both teams eager for the second leg in north London.

Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League and in contention for multiple trophies, aims to secure their first silverware since 2020. Their next opportunity arises on February 3rd, as they gear up for the decisive leg in front of their home fans.

