Arsenal Nears First League Cup Final Since 2018 with Win Over Chelsea

Arsenal took a significant step towards their first League Cup final appearance since 2018 with a 3-2 triumph over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The match, marked by goals from Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres, and Martin Zubimendi, showcased the Gunners' dominance, led by manager Mikel Arteta.

White's seventh-minute header from a corner set the tone for the night, followed by Gyokeres capitalizing on an error by Chelsea's keeper Robert Sanchez. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho's goals provided hope for Chelsea, but Zubimendi's finish reinstated Arsenal's lead.

Despite Chelsea's late push, Arsenal retained the upper hand, heading into the second leg with a slender advantage. On the other side of the bracket, Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in their semi-final first leg, setting up exciting prospects for the final rounds of the tournament.