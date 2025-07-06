Australia Edges Out Fiji with Last-Minute Thriller

In a gripping encounter, Australia triumphed over Fiji 21-18 with a dramatic last-minute try, overcoming adversity after flyhalf Noah Lolesio's concussion. Captain Harry Wilson was the hero, crossing the line in the final moments to secure a narrow victory.

The match served as revenge for Australia's prior World Cup defeat to Fiji and was marked by a determined display from the Fijian side, who scored through Salesi Rayasi and Lekima Tagitagivalu. Despite this, the Wallabies' strategy and resilience paid off.

Fiji captain Tevita Ikanivere praised his team's efforts, yet the Wallabies' territorial dominance and composure in critical moments ensured they emerged victorious from their only warm-up for the British & Irish Lions test series. Australia's tactics and stout defense were crucial in the hard-fought win.

