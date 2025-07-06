Australia Edges Out Fiji with Last-Minute Thriller
Australia overcame Fiji 21-18 in a thrilling rugby match, despite losing Noah Lolesio to concussion. Captain Harry Wilson's late try secured victory, avenging their previous World Cup loss to Fiji. Despite Fiji's strong performance, including tries from Salesi Rayasi and Lekima Tagitagivalu, the Wallabies prevailed.
In a gripping encounter, Australia triumphed over Fiji 21-18 with a dramatic last-minute try, overcoming adversity after flyhalf Noah Lolesio's concussion. Captain Harry Wilson was the hero, crossing the line in the final moments to secure a narrow victory.
The match served as revenge for Australia's prior World Cup defeat to Fiji and was marked by a determined display from the Fijian side, who scored through Salesi Rayasi and Lekima Tagitagivalu. Despite this, the Wallabies' strategy and resilience paid off.
Fiji captain Tevita Ikanivere praised his team's efforts, yet the Wallabies' territorial dominance and composure in critical moments ensured they emerged victorious from their only warm-up for the British & Irish Lions test series. Australia's tactics and stout defense were crucial in the hard-fought win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sam Konstas: Rising Cricket Star Embraces Test Match Pressures
Ganguly Urges India to Seize Test Match Opportunity Against England
Rishabh Pant Shines with Historic Century in Thrilling Test Match
England Roars Back as Tongue Shines: Test Match at Headingley
Rain Delays Exciting Leeds Test Match Start