Australia's Stunning Comeback Victory Against Fiji

Australia clinched a 21-18 victory over Fiji with a late try in their only warm-up before the British & Irish Lions test series. Despite Noah Lolesio's injury exit, the Wallabies overcame their World Cup loss to Fiji. Harry Wilson's last-minute try secured the win in Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:36 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Australia's national rugby team emerged triumphant over Fiji with a 21-18 win, highlighted by a late-game try at their only warm-up ahead of the British & Irish Lions series. The thrilling victory was somewhat overshadowed by the loss of starting flyhalf Noah Lolesio to injury.

The match, held in Sydney, saw Captain Harry Wilson seal the victory with a converted try just a minute before the final whistle. This performance provided the Wallabies a degree of retribution following their previous loss to Fiji during the 2023 World Cup.

Fiji offered strong resistance, with tries from Salesi Rayasi and Lekima Tagitagivalu and eight points scored by flyhalf Caleb Muntz. However, they narrowly missed securing their first win against the Wallabies on Australian soil since 1954. Ahead of the upcoming test series against the Lions, Australia also recorded first-half tries from Dave Porecki and Fraser McReight.

